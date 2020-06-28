All apartments in Northglenn
2317 E 111th Dr
2317 E 111th Dr

2317 East 111th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 East 111th Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * We do NOT allow more than 3 unrelated adults in a rental home. * Visit website for online application * Avoid bad Landlords - We are North Denver's premier property management firm * Living room is pre-wired with two in wall speakers * Wired for ADT Security - Resident can activate at their own expense * Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer * Master bedroom has own private bathroom * Walk-in closet in master bedroom * Fenced in back yard * Open kitchen area * Easy access to local shopping and restaurants * Short drive to I-25 * 4 Parks with-in 1 mile: North Fox Run Park & Woodhaven Park & Stonehocker Park & Steele Park Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 E 111th Dr have any available units?
2317 E 111th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2317 E 111th Dr have?
Some of 2317 E 111th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 E 111th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2317 E 111th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 E 111th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2317 E 111th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 2317 E 111th Dr offer parking?
No, 2317 E 111th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2317 E 111th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 E 111th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 E 111th Dr have a pool?
No, 2317 E 111th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2317 E 111th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2317 E 111th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 E 111th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 E 111th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 E 111th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2317 E 111th Dr has units with air conditioning.
