2317 E 111th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * We do NOT allow more than 3 unrelated adults in a rental home. * Visit website for online application * Avoid bad Landlords - We are North Denver's premier property management firm * Living room is pre-wired with two in wall speakers * Wired for ADT Security - Resident can activate at their own expense * Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer * Master bedroom has own private bathroom * Walk-in closet in master bedroom * Fenced in back yard * Open kitchen area * Easy access to local shopping and restaurants * Short drive to I-25 * 4 Parks with-in 1 mile: North Fox Run Park & Woodhaven Park & Stonehocker Park & Steele Park Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com