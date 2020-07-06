All apartments in Northglenn
2103 Truda Drive
2103 Truda Drive

2103 Truda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Truda Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * Large 4 bedroom home, with finished basement! * Extra large 2 car detached garage * Pet friendly, up to 2 dogs allowed up to 35lbs. * Updated kithcen counters * Newly refinshed hardwood floors in kitchen * New paint throughout main level * Main level- 3 bedroom/ 2 full baths * Large finished basement with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and bonus room * Minutes to new light rail * Great location- close to 120th, shops, and restaurants! * Coming soon- available September 12th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Truda Drive have any available units?
2103 Truda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2103 Truda Drive have?
Some of 2103 Truda Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Truda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Truda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Truda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Truda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Truda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Truda Drive offers parking.
Does 2103 Truda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Truda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Truda Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Truda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Truda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Truda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Truda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Truda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Truda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Truda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

