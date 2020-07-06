2103 Truda Drive

Amenities

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing * Large 4 bedroom home, with finished basement! * Extra large 2 car detached garage * Pet friendly, up to 2 dogs allowed up to 35lbs. * Updated kithcen counters * Newly refinshed hardwood floors in kitchen * New paint throughout main level * Main level- 3 bedroom/ 2 full baths * Large finished basement with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and bonus room * Minutes to new light rail * Great location- close to 120th, shops, and restaurants! * Coming soon- available September 12th!