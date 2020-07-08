All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2067 E 115th Pl

2067 East 115th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2067 East 115th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 05/01/20 2067 E 115th Pl Northglenn - Property Id: 266436

This updated, and very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch in Northglenn is sure to please! This turnkey
home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with great closet space, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet,
updated open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Two upgraded bathrooms, and lots of recent maintenance has been taken care of. Large and private backyard with multiple areas for gardening, playing, bbq, etc. Truly an outstanding
location, walking distance to schools and Wyco Park, close to the Orchard Mall, Boulder, Denver, and steps to favorite Northglenn restaurants, shopping, and to the new 112th Ave RTD commuter rail station.
QUALIFICATION **One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).
**VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://youtu.be/21vP-RxDjHk
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266436
Property Id 266436

(RLNE5722550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2067 E 115th Pl have any available units?
2067 E 115th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2067 E 115th Pl have?
Some of 2067 E 115th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2067 E 115th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2067 E 115th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2067 E 115th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2067 E 115th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2067 E 115th Pl offer parking?
No, 2067 E 115th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2067 E 115th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2067 E 115th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2067 E 115th Pl have a pool?
No, 2067 E 115th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2067 E 115th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2067 E 115th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2067 E 115th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2067 E 115th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2067 E 115th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2067 E 115th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

