Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available 05/01/20 2067 E 115th Pl Northglenn - Property Id: 266436



This updated, and very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch in Northglenn is sure to please! This turnkey

home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with great closet space, newer windows, refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet,

updated open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Two upgraded bathrooms, and lots of recent maintenance has been taken care of. Large and private backyard with multiple areas for gardening, playing, bbq, etc. Truly an outstanding

location, walking distance to schools and Wyco Park, close to the Orchard Mall, Boulder, Denver, and steps to favorite Northglenn restaurants, shopping, and to the new 112th Ave RTD commuter rail station.

QUALIFICATION **One month reimbursable security Deposit required at signing. Tenants responsible for all utilities and yard work. Proof of funds, background check and employment verification required. Pets OK with Pet Deposit ($250 per pet).

**VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://youtu.be/21vP-RxDjHk

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266436

(RLNE5722550)