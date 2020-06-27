2022 Truda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1581806.



This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Northglenn will welcome you with 2,150 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for the property is a reserved parking spot and on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Wyco Park. Also nearby are Fat Shack, King Soopers, Michaels, Walgreens, Thorncreek Crossing, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.



Nearby schools include Hulstrom K-8, Northglenn Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1581806.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.