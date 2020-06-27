All apartments in Northglenn
/
Northglenn, CO
/
2022 Truda Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

2022 Truda Drive

2022 Truda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Truda Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1581806.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Northglenn will welcome you with 2,150 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for the property is a reserved parking spot and on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Wyco Park. Also nearby are Fat Shack, King Soopers, Michaels, Walgreens, Thorncreek Crossing, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470.

Nearby schools include Hulstrom K-8, Northglenn Middle School, and Mountain Range High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1581806.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Truda Drive have any available units?
2022 Truda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 2022 Truda Drive have?
Some of 2022 Truda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Truda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Truda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Truda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Truda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Truda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Truda Drive offers parking.
Does 2022 Truda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 Truda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Truda Drive have a pool?
No, 2022 Truda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Truda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2022 Truda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Truda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Truda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Truda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2022 Truda Drive has units with air conditioning.

