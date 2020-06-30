1985 E 115th Avenue

1985 East 115th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233 Northglenn
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled Brick Ranch in Excellent Condition in the Heart of Northglenn - - Wonderfully conditioned remodeled and updated brick ranch - 3 Bed / 2 Bath / Off-Street Parking + Shed - Conveniently located in the heart of Northglenn - South facing that is light and bright - Refinished HW floors throughout plus tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms - Remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets plus stainless steel appliances - Main floor living room plus large basement family room - Two good-sized main floor bedrooms share a remodeled full hall bath - Additional non-conforming basement bedroom uses the 3/4 bathroom downstairs - Large utility room with hook-ups for a full-size washer and dryer (not included) - Updated double-pane vinyl windows - Huge fenced backyard with small patio and storage shed - Lots of off-street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
