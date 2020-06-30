All apartments in Northglenn
1985 E 115th Avenue

1985 East 115th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1985 East 115th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled Brick Ranch in Excellent Condition in the Heart of Northglenn - - Wonderfully conditioned remodeled and updated brick ranch
- 3 Bed / 2 Bath / Off-Street Parking + Shed
- Conveniently located in the heart of Northglenn
- South facing that is light and bright
- Refinished HW floors throughout plus tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms
- Remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets plus stainless steel appliances
- Main floor living room plus large basement family room
- Two good-sized main floor bedrooms share a remodeled full hall bath
- Additional non-conforming basement bedroom uses the 3/4 bathroom downstairs
- Large utility room with hook-ups for a full-size washer and dryer (not included)
- Updated double-pane vinyl windows
- Huge fenced backyard with small patio and storage shed
- Lots of off-street parking

(RLNE5511942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 E 115th Avenue have any available units?
1985 E 115th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 1985 E 115th Avenue have?
Some of 1985 E 115th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1985 E 115th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1985 E 115th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 E 115th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1985 E 115th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1985 E 115th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1985 E 115th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1985 E 115th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1985 E 115th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 E 115th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1985 E 115th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1985 E 115th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1985 E 115th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 E 115th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1985 E 115th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1985 E 115th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1985 E 115th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

