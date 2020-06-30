1985 E 115th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled Brick Ranch in Excellent Condition in the Heart of Northglenn - - Wonderfully conditioned remodeled and updated brick ranch

- 3 Bed / 2 Bath / Off-Street Parking + Shed

- Conveniently located in the heart of Northglenn

- South facing that is light and bright

- Refinished HW floors throughout plus tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms

- Remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets plus stainless steel appliances

- Main floor living room plus large basement family room

- Two good-sized main floor bedrooms share a remodeled full hall bath

- Additional non-conforming basement bedroom uses the 3/4 bathroom downstairs

- Large utility room with hook-ups for a full-size washer and dryer (not included)

- Updated double-pane vinyl windows

- Huge fenced backyard with small patio and storage shed

- Lots of off-street parking



(RLNE5511942)