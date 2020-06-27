1421 W 106th Ave

Amenities

A gorgeous updated ranch you shouldn't miss to see! - This house just had fresh new paint, new carpet and a beautiful new kitchen! Very spacious 5 bedrooms and 2 baths in an over sized corner lot. There are 3 bedrooms in the main level with a full bathroom. Finished basement has 2 bedrooms, one of which is conforming, with a 3/4 bath, storage room and laundry/utility room as well. This house features a large backyard where you can enjoy sunny days. You'll love it's quiet and well-established neighborhood. It is conveniently located near Denver's light rail system, minutes from I-25 and close to a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.



The house is now ready for move in. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2325 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2250 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking and no pets allowed. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 or email us at seeinsidemenow@gmail.com. We look forward to working with you!



Check out this 3D view of the property by clicking this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AGLG2LYuahP&brand=0



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate. To view all of our listings, please visit this link:



https://doubleblackdiamond.appfolio.com/listings



(RLNE5616060)