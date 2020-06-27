All apartments in Northglenn
Find more places like
1403 East 110th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northglenn, CO
/
1403 East 110th Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1403 East 110th Place

1403 East 110th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northglenn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1403 East 110th Place, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3+2 bed, 2 bath brick ranch home in Northglenn - great value and location! Enter to you living room with hardwood flooring & updated eat in kitchen with tile flooring all stainless kitchen appliances, 3 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level, downstairs you will find a spacious family room perfect for entertaining or relaxing and 2 more bonus rooms/non-conforming bedrooms & 3/4 bathroom, 1 car attached garage plus huge 2 car detached garage for cars or hobby's. Other features: central air conditioning, full size washer & dryer in basement with plenty of unfinished storage space, private fenced yard. Convenient to new light rail station & Carpenter Rec Center, easy access to restaurants and shopping. Pets negotiable with $25 a month pet rent and $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Contact Level Up Property Management, stephanie@leveluprent.com, 720-787-9095. Unit will be available August 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl
Northglenn, CO 80260
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St
Northglenn, CO 80234
Vega
11801 Washington St
Northglenn, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1403 East 110th Place have any available units?
1403 East 110th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 1403 East 110th Place have?
Some of 1403 East 110th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 East 110th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1403 East 110th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 East 110th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 East 110th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1403 East 110th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1403 East 110th Place offers parking.
Does 1403 East 110th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 East 110th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 East 110th Place have a pool?
No, 1403 East 110th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1403 East 110th Place have accessible units?
No, 1403 East 110th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 East 110th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 East 110th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 East 110th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1403 East 110th Place has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Northglenn 1 BedroomsNorthglenn 2 BedroomsNorthglenn Apartments with ParkingNorthglenn Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthglenn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Boulder