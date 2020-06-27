1403 East 110th Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3+2 bed, 2 bath brick ranch home in Northglenn - great value and location! Enter to you living room with hardwood flooring & updated eat in kitchen with tile flooring all stainless kitchen appliances, 3 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level, downstairs you will find a spacious family room perfect for entertaining or relaxing and 2 more bonus rooms/non-conforming bedrooms & 3/4 bathroom, 1 car attached garage plus huge 2 car detached garage for cars or hobby's. Other features: central air conditioning, full size washer & dryer in basement with plenty of unfinished storage space, private fenced yard. Convenient to new light rail station & Carpenter Rec Center, easy access to restaurants and shopping. Pets negotiable with $25 a month pet rent and $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Contact Level Up Property Management, stephanie@leveluprent.com, 720-787-9095. Unit will be available August 1st, 2020.