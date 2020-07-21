Amenities
1242 Muriel Dr Available 08/17/19 Spacious 4BD, 2BA Home In Northglenn with Fenced Backyard, Near Parks and Recreation - This charming home is located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to several parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. Enjoy a private fenced yard with planter beds and a dog run. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $70 monthly fee for water
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4967374)