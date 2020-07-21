All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1242 Muriel Dr

1242 Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1242 Muriel Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
1242 Muriel Dr Available 08/17/19 Spacious 4BD, 2BA Home In Northglenn with Fenced Backyard, Near Parks and Recreation - This charming home is located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to several parks, restaurants, and shopping centers. Enjoy a private fenced yard with planter beds and a dog run. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $70 monthly fee for water
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4967374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Muriel Dr have any available units?
1242 Muriel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 1242 Muriel Dr have?
Some of 1242 Muriel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Muriel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Muriel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Muriel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Muriel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Muriel Dr offer parking?
No, 1242 Muriel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Muriel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 Muriel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Muriel Dr have a pool?
No, 1242 Muriel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Muriel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1242 Muriel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Muriel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Muriel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242 Muriel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242 Muriel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
