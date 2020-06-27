11786 Sherman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Next to Webster Lake This beautiful home features newer carpet and is ready for move in! As you enter the home you will find a spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace. The dining area opens into the kitchen which is great for entertaining! The kitchen features a ton of counter space and cabinet space. off the dining room is a very nice deck and a perfect place for relaxing. Down the hall you will find an oversized master bedroom, a second spacious bedroom and a full bath as well. The finished basement offers a rec room, a office and another bathroom with a walk in shower. There is also a huge laundry room!! Close to dining, shopping and more, definitely a must see