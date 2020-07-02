All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

11604 Community Center Drive #7

11604 Community Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11604 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
PRICE LOWERED! Beautiful Remodel! Fully Finished Basement! - Section 8 Welcome! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

11604 Community Center Dr #7 Northglenn, CO 80233

This unit was remodeled down to the studs in 2019! Spacious, tri-level, end unit, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, in First Park View Town Homes. Property features fresh paint, central heat and AC, finished basement, den, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage space. The bright kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, dining area, and a lot of counter space. Each bedroom is large and provides plenty of space and storage. The master bedroom features a private balcony and 3 closets.

Comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups, 2 dedicated parking spots, and a fully fenced in backyard. Rent includes trash and snow removal.

Located near North Glenn Community Center, Ed Rains Jr Memorial Park, and Webster Lake. Also provides easy access to I-25, W 120th. Ave, Washington st, and numerous RTD routes.

Rent: $1,945
Deposit: $1,945
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy
No pets, please.

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b3334c81-09a2-4932-93f4-acd68f10026f

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4415279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have any available units?
11604 Community Center Drive #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have?
Some of 11604 Community Center Drive #7's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11604 Community Center Drive #7 currently offering any rent specials?
11604 Community Center Drive #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11604 Community Center Drive #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 is pet friendly.
Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 offer parking?
Yes, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 offers parking.
Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have a pool?
No, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 does not have a pool.
Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have accessible units?
No, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11604 Community Center Drive #7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11604 Community Center Drive #7 has units with air conditioning.

