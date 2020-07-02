11604 Community Center Drive #7

Amenities

PRICE LOWERED! Beautiful Remodel! Fully Finished Basement! - Section 8 Welcome! - Tom Wagner

11604 Community Center Dr #7 Northglenn, CO 80233



This unit was remodeled down to the studs in 2019! Spacious, tri-level, end unit, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, in First Park View Town Homes. Property features fresh paint, central heat and AC, finished basement, den, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage space. The bright kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, dining area, and a lot of counter space. Each bedroom is large and provides plenty of space and storage. The master bedroom features a private balcony and 3 closets.



Comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups, 2 dedicated parking spots, and a fully fenced in backyard. Rent includes trash and snow removal.



Located near North Glenn Community Center, Ed Rains Jr Memorial Park, and Webster Lake. Also provides easy access to I-25, W 120th. Ave, Washington st, and numerous RTD routes.



Rent: $1,945

Deposit: $1,945

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b3334c81-09a2-4932-93f4-acd68f10026f



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

