11461 Sherman Street

Amenities
This large first floor one-bedroom apartment in a victorian house in the Sobo/Baker/W. Wash Park neighborhood is newly remodeled and conveniently located only 2 blocks from Broadway and all the bars/restaurants/gyms/theatres it offers. Downtown is a $7 Uber ride away.
Benefits:
1. High speed internet and an office space with a printer/copier/scanner makes working from the apartment easy.
2. Smart TV w/Netflix, etc.
3. Off-street parking
4. Dish washer, gas stove
5. Complimentary laundry machines in the basement
6. Fenched back yard w/grill and wrap around porch has couch/chairs for relaxing
Well be happy to arrange periodic cleaning services for an additional fee.