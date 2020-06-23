11461 Sherman Street

Amenities

This large first floor one-bedroom apartment in a victorian house in the Sobo/Baker/W. Wash Park neighborhood is newly remodeled and conveniently located only 2 blocks from Broadway and all the bars/restaurants/gyms/theatres it offers. Downtown is a $7 Uber ride away.



Benefits:



1. High speed internet and an office space with a printer/copier/scanner makes working from the apartment easy.



2. Smart TV w/Netflix, etc.



3. Off-street parking



4. Dish washer, gas stove



5. Complimentary laundry machines in the basement



6. Fenched back yard w/grill and wrap around porch has couch/chairs for relaxing



Well be happy to arrange periodic cleaning services for an additional fee.