Northglenn, CO
11235 Downing Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

11235 Downing Drive

11235 Downing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11235 Downing Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11235 Downing Drive Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Four Bedroom Home For Rent In Northglenn - 4 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home for rent in Northglenn. NO HOA, New Roof, New Windows, New kitchen stainless steal appliances/ granite/ backsplash/ crown molding in living area, white cabinets/ laminate flooring/ exterior paint and Interior Paint, newer hot water heater. The back yard also has a maintenance free astro turf yard and an awesome back covered porch, perfect for a fall Brew or morning cup of Jo! The garage has a HUGE room off the back perfect for a man cave or extra equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 Downing Drive have any available units?
11235 Downing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11235 Downing Drive have?
Some of 11235 Downing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 Downing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11235 Downing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 Downing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11235 Downing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11235 Downing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11235 Downing Drive offers parking.
Does 11235 Downing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11235 Downing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 Downing Drive have a pool?
No, 11235 Downing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11235 Downing Drive have accessible units?
No, 11235 Downing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 Downing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11235 Downing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11235 Downing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11235 Downing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

