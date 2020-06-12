Amenities

11235 Downing Drive Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Four Bedroom Home For Rent In Northglenn - 4 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home for rent in Northglenn. NO HOA, New Roof, New Windows, New kitchen stainless steal appliances/ granite/ backsplash/ crown molding in living area, white cabinets/ laminate flooring/ exterior paint and Interior Paint, newer hot water heater. The back yard also has a maintenance free astro turf yard and an awesome back covered porch, perfect for a fall Brew or morning cup of Jo! The garage has a HUGE room off the back perfect for a man cave or extra equipment.



(RLNE4296734)