11090 Gaylord Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Modern 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 story townhome located in Kensington @ Fox Run, enter to your open main level with spacious living room for relaxing (*Pictures don't reflect but living room has newer hardwood flooring), large eat in kitchen that boasts plenty of cabinet space as well as all kitchen appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave, laundry closet with full size washer & dryer, 1/2 bath on main level for convenience, private fenced low maintenance backyard, 1 car attached garage. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with private bathroom as well a 2nd bedroom and full bathroom. Unit has central air conditioning. Convenient location to brand new light rail station for easy commuting as well as Carpenter Rec Center. Owner will negotiate a small to medium size pet with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. Unit will be vacant and available about March 1st. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing 720-787-9095.