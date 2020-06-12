All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

11090 Gaylord Street

11090 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

11090 Gaylord Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom 2 story townhome located in Kensington @ Fox Run, enter to your open main level with spacious living room for relaxing (*Pictures don't reflect but living room has newer hardwood flooring), large eat in kitchen that boasts plenty of cabinet space as well as all kitchen appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave, laundry closet with full size washer & dryer, 1/2 bath on main level for convenience, private fenced low maintenance backyard, 1 car attached garage. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with private bathroom as well a 2nd bedroom and full bathroom. Unit has central air conditioning. Convenient location to brand new light rail station for easy commuting as well as Carpenter Rec Center. Owner will negotiate a small to medium size pet with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent. Unit will be vacant and available about March 1st. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing 720-787-9095.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11090 Gaylord Street have any available units?
11090 Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11090 Gaylord Street have?
Some of 11090 Gaylord Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11090 Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
11090 Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11090 Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11090 Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 11090 Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 11090 Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 11090 Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11090 Gaylord Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11090 Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 11090 Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 11090 Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 11090 Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11090 Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11090 Gaylord Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11090 Gaylord Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11090 Gaylord Street has units with air conditioning.

