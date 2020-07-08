All apartments in Northglenn
11071 Huron Street

Location

11071 Huron Street, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful and spacious open floor townhouse with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large loft, and abundant natural light throughout. Luxury amenities such as the stone gas fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, forced air heating, central AC, and in-unit washer/dryer. Centrally located near I-25 and Future Light Rail. Steps to walking path and park. Water and trash included!

Pets - Yes
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Utilities - Water, Sewer, Trash
Parking - Attached 1-car garage

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 15th

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11071 Huron Street have any available units?
11071 Huron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 11071 Huron Street have?
Some of 11071 Huron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11071 Huron Street currently offering any rent specials?
11071 Huron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11071 Huron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11071 Huron Street is pet friendly.
Does 11071 Huron Street offer parking?
Yes, 11071 Huron Street offers parking.
Does 11071 Huron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11071 Huron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11071 Huron Street have a pool?
No, 11071 Huron Street does not have a pool.
Does 11071 Huron Street have accessible units?
No, 11071 Huron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11071 Huron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11071 Huron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11071 Huron Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11071 Huron Street has units with air conditioning.

