11071 Huron Street

This is a beautiful and spacious open floor townhouse with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large loft, and abundant natural light throughout. Luxury amenities such as the stone gas fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, forced air heating, central AC, and in-unit washer/dryer. Centrally located near I-25 and Future Light Rail. Steps to walking path and park. Water and trash included!



Pets - Yes

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Utilities - Water, Sewer, Trash

Parking - Attached 1-car garage



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 15th



