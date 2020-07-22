10972 Larson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

This home has so much space you will fall in love instantly!! As you enter you will find the bright family room that opens into your eat-in kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage as well as updated appliances. Upstairs you will find the first three bedrooms. There is also a full bath on this level as well. As you walk downstairs into the finished basement you will find a huge bonus room which would be perfect for movie nights and games. There is also one more bedroom, an office and another 3/4 bathroom with a shower as well as the laundry room in the basement. The backyard is completely fenced and has a large, partially covered patio area. This one will not last!! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Finished basement * Hardwood floors and newer carpet downstairs * New paint throughout * New Stove, side by side fridge, new dishwasher * New vinyl planking in kitchen and bathrooms * Corner lot * Close to schools Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990