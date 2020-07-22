All apartments in Northglenn
10972 Larson Dr
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

10972 Larson Dr

10972 Larson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10972 Larson Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
This home has so much space you will fall in love instantly!! As you enter you will find the bright family room that opens into your eat-in kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage as well as updated appliances. Upstairs you will find the first three bedrooms. There is also a full bath on this level as well. As you walk downstairs into the finished basement you will find a huge bonus room which would be perfect for movie nights and games. There is also one more bedroom, an office and another 3/4 bathroom with a shower as well as the laundry room in the basement. The backyard is completely fenced and has a large, partially covered patio area. This one will not last!! * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Finished basement * Hardwood floors and newer carpet downstairs * New paint throughout * New Stove, side by side fridge, new dishwasher * New vinyl planking in kitchen and bathrooms * Corner lot * Close to schools Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10972 Larson Dr have any available units?
10972 Larson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10972 Larson Dr have?
Some of 10972 Larson Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10972 Larson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10972 Larson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10972 Larson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10972 Larson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10972 Larson Dr offer parking?
No, 10972 Larson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10972 Larson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10972 Larson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10972 Larson Dr have a pool?
No, 10972 Larson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10972 Larson Dr have accessible units?
No, 10972 Larson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10972 Larson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10972 Larson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10972 Larson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10972 Larson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
