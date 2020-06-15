10872 Northlgenn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained home * 2 bedrooms 1 full bath on main floor, 1 non-conforming bedroom and 3/4 bath in basement * Incredible updates; newer light fixtures and beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level * Beautiful kitchen with granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances * Spacious utility room with utility sink and newer washer and dryer included * Powerful central air conditioning to keep cool throughout the summer * Covered patio overlooking large back yard, great for barbecues and entertaining! * Rare RV/ extra large parking space * Newer windows throughout the home including the basement * Oversized 1 car garage with storage * Great location- close to shopping, restaurants and access to I-25 * Hurry, this gorgeous home and won't last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com