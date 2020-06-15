All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:31 PM

10872 Northlgenn Drive

10872 Northglenn Drive · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
Location

10872 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-In * Impressive ranch style home with finished basement and large fenced back yard * Very well maintained home * 2 bedrooms 1 full bath on main floor, 1 non-conforming bedroom and 3/4 bath in basement * Incredible updates; newer light fixtures and beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level * Beautiful kitchen with granite tile countertops and stainless steel appliances * Spacious utility room with utility sink and newer washer and dryer included * Powerful central air conditioning to keep cool throughout the summer * Covered patio overlooking large back yard, great for barbecues and entertaining! * Rare RV/ extra large parking space * Newer windows throughout the home including the basement * Oversized 1 car garage with storage * Great location- close to shopping, restaurants and access to I-25 * Hurry, this gorgeous home and won't last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have any available units?
10872 Northlgenn Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have?
Some of 10872 Northlgenn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10872 Northlgenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10872 Northlgenn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10872 Northlgenn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10872 Northlgenn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10872 Northlgenn Drive does offer parking.
Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10872 Northlgenn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have a pool?
No, 10872 Northlgenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10872 Northlgenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10872 Northlgenn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10872 Northlgenn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10872 Northlgenn Drive has units with air conditioning.
