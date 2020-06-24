10836 Livingston Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

SHOWINGS CAN BE SCHEDULED AFTER APRIL 1st --Very bright ranch with lots of natural light through double pane windows. Updated kitchen has beautiful hardwood floors and includes stainless steel appliances. Living/dining room with hardwood floors. All three main floor bedrooms have ceiling fans. Finished basement includes very large carpeted family room and bonus room. Washer & Dryer are included 'as-is'. Chain link fenced yard with sprinkler system. Storage shed in large back yard. Off-Street driveway parking. Great location near Northwest Open Space / City Park. Dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.