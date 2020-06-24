All apartments in Northglenn
Northglenn, CO
10836 Livingston Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10836 Livingston Drive

10836 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10836 Livingston Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
SHOWINGS CAN BE SCHEDULED AFTER APRIL 1st --Very bright ranch with lots of natural light through double pane windows. Updated kitchen has beautiful hardwood floors and includes stainless steel appliances. Living/dining room with hardwood floors. All three main floor bedrooms have ceiling fans. Finished basement includes very large carpeted family room and bonus room. Washer & Dryer are included 'as-is'. Chain link fenced yard with sprinkler system. Storage shed in large back yard. Off-Street driveway parking. Great location near Northwest Open Space / City Park. Dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10836 Livingston Drive have any available units?
10836 Livingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10836 Livingston Drive have?
Some of 10836 Livingston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10836 Livingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10836 Livingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10836 Livingston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10836 Livingston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10836 Livingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10836 Livingston Drive offers parking.
Does 10836 Livingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10836 Livingston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10836 Livingston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10836 Livingston Drive has a pool.
Does 10836 Livingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 10836 Livingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10836 Livingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10836 Livingston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10836 Livingston Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10836 Livingston Drive has units with air conditioning.
