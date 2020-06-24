10836 Livingston Drive

Amenities
SHOWINGS CAN BE SCHEDULED AFTER APRIL 1st --Very bright ranch with lots of natural light through double pane windows. Updated kitchen has beautiful hardwood floors and includes stainless steel appliances. Living/dining room with hardwood floors. All three main floor bedrooms have ceiling fans. Finished basement includes very large carpeted family room and bonus room. Washer & Dryer are included 'as-is'. Chain link fenced yard with sprinkler system. Storage shed in large back yard. Off-Street driveway parking. Great location near Northwest Open Space / City Park. Dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register your animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO CATS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.