Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

10789 Ogden St

10789 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

10789 Ogden Street, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Renovated Northglenn Ranch home w/3 beds & 2 baths.

Walk in & onto the gleaming hardwood floors that flow through the main level. The living room opens up into a semi-private kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with Lucious cabinets & stainless steel appliances. The level holds the master bedroom which is massive for this size home & 2nd bedroom. All bathrooms have been updated. The basement hosts a family room, the 3rd bedroom, 2nd bath & huge laundry / utility room.

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full-service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.

To Qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30-day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $25/mo./pet. Max of three (3) pets. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

