10712 Loren Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, sun-filled 3 BED/2 BATH home available NOW! - This charming brick home has a quaint cottage feel and lots of natural light. On the main floor, you will find three spacious bedrooms with roomy closets as well as a large living room, perfect for entertaining! The bright kitchen opens to a private, covered concrete patio and a fenced-in backyard. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen to store all your kitchenware and a large pantry as well. Downstairs is a large storage area and second living space with tile flooring throughout. There is a 3rd non-conforming bedroom or office as well in the basement. Come check out this one-of-a-kind property today!



Schools: Leroy Drive Elementary, Northglenn Middle, Thornton High.



Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay utilities.



Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 today to set up a viewing!



(RLNE5429726)