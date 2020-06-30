All apartments in Northglenn
10712 Loren Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

10712 Loren Lane

10712 Loren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10712 Loren Lane, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely, sun-filled 3 BED/2 BATH home available NOW! - This charming brick home has a quaint cottage feel and lots of natural light. On the main floor, you will find three spacious bedrooms with roomy closets as well as a large living room, perfect for entertaining! The bright kitchen opens to a private, covered concrete patio and a fenced-in backyard. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen to store all your kitchenware and a large pantry as well. Downstairs is a large storage area and second living space with tile flooring throughout. There is a 3rd non-conforming bedroom or office as well in the basement. Come check out this one-of-a-kind property today!

Schools: Leroy Drive Elementary, Northglenn Middle, Thornton High.

Pets negotiable with deposit. Tenants pay utilities.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 today to set up a viewing!

(RLNE5429726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10712 Loren Lane have any available units?
10712 Loren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10712 Loren Lane have?
Some of 10712 Loren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10712 Loren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10712 Loren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10712 Loren Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10712 Loren Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10712 Loren Lane offer parking?
No, 10712 Loren Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10712 Loren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10712 Loren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10712 Loren Lane have a pool?
No, 10712 Loren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10712 Loren Lane have accessible units?
No, 10712 Loren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10712 Loren Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10712 Loren Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10712 Loren Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10712 Loren Lane has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
