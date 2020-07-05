All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:21 AM

10708 Varese Lane

10708 Varese Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10708 Varese Lane, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 Varese Lane have any available units?
10708 Varese Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
Is 10708 Varese Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Varese Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Varese Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10708 Varese Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10708 Varese Lane offer parking?
No, 10708 Varese Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10708 Varese Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10708 Varese Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Varese Lane have a pool?
No, 10708 Varese Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Varese Lane have accessible units?
No, 10708 Varese Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Varese Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10708 Varese Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10708 Varese Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10708 Varese Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

