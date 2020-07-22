10707 Northglenn Drive

Amenities

Wonderful home in Northglenn ( TWO WEEKS FREE JANUARY MOVE IN !!!) - Wonderful home in Northglenn ( TWO WEEKS FREE JANUARY MOVE IN !!!) with 18 month lease



This adorable home features new energy efficient vinyl windows, fresh new paint and completed basement with new carpet!



As you walk into the large living room, you are greeted with lots of natural light, slat blinds and a pretty ceiling fan! The entire first floor features wood floors and new vinyl.



From the living room you walk into the kitchen with refinished cabinets, new flooring and fresh new painted walls. It features an eat-in area perfect for a booth type dining room table!



Down the hall (that features with extra closet space) are the 3 beautiful bedrooms. They feature wood floors, slat blinds, closets and lots of natural lighting! The home has a modern bathroom with great finishes and ample space,



Down Stairs is a completed basement with a family room and 2 extra rooms. New paint and carpeting complete this very comfortable space.



Also in the basement is the full sized washer/dryer connections, washing sink and pretty full sized 2nd bathroom! The 2nd bathroom features a stand up shower and tiled floor to match!



This basement is huge and this great home features lots of extra storage room!



Hurry in this won't last long!



Cooling Type - Ceiling fans

Utilities included - None

Parking - 1 car garage and a large driveway

Basement - Compelted

School District - Five Star School District



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://use.rently.com/

