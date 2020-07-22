All apartments in Northglenn
10707 Northglenn Drive

10707 Northglenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10707 Northglenn Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Northglenn ( TWO WEEKS FREE JANUARY MOVE IN !!!) - Wonderful home in Northglenn ( TWO WEEKS FREE JANUARY MOVE IN !!!) with 18 month lease

This adorable home features new energy efficient vinyl windows, fresh new paint and completed basement with new carpet!

As you walk into the large living room, you are greeted with lots of natural light, slat blinds and a pretty ceiling fan! The entire first floor features wood floors and new vinyl.

From the living room you walk into the kitchen with refinished cabinets, new flooring and fresh new painted walls. It features an eat-in area perfect for a booth type dining room table!

Down the hall (that features with extra closet space) are the 3 beautiful bedrooms. They feature wood floors, slat blinds, closets and lots of natural lighting! The home has a modern bathroom with great finishes and ample space,

Down Stairs is a completed basement with a family room and 2 extra rooms. New paint and carpeting complete this very comfortable space.

Also in the basement is the full sized washer/dryer connections, washing sink and pretty full sized 2nd bathroom! The 2nd bathroom features a stand up shower and tiled floor to match!

This basement is huge and this great home features lots of extra storage room!

Hurry in this won't last long!

Cooling Type - Ceiling fans
Utilities included - None
Parking - 1 car garage and a large driveway
Basement - Compelted
School District - Five Star School District

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://use.rently.com/
(ED 2018-0725)

(RLNE4381967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 Northglenn Drive have any available units?
10707 Northglenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 10707 Northglenn Drive have?
Some of 10707 Northglenn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10707 Northglenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10707 Northglenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 Northglenn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10707 Northglenn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10707 Northglenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10707 Northglenn Drive offers parking.
Does 10707 Northglenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 Northglenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 Northglenn Drive have a pool?
No, 10707 Northglenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10707 Northglenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10707 Northglenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 Northglenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 Northglenn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 Northglenn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 Northglenn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
