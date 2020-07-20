10587 Washington Way

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 21st. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was fully remodeled in 2011 and has been owner occupied since. Home is in fantastic condition. A spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and and high end stainless steel appliances. A spacious first-floor living area just off of the kitchen features beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace. Master bedroom features a walk in closet. The fully finished basement of the home features another large living space and a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge fenced in back yard. 2 car garage. This home is being offered UNFURNISHED. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one months rent required for move in. Pets allowed with homeowner approval and pet deposit. ** USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS https://showmojo.com/l/1e80287017 **