Northglenn, CO
10587 Washington Way
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

10587 Washington Way

10587 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Northglenn
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

10587 Washington Way, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE APRIL 21st. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was fully remodeled in 2011 and has been owner occupied since. Home is in fantastic condition. A spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and and high end stainless steel appliances. A spacious first-floor living area just off of the kitchen features beautiful hardwood floors and a fireplace. Master bedroom features a walk in closet. The fully finished basement of the home features another large living space and a spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge fenced in back yard. 2 car garage. This home is being offered UNFURNISHED. First month's rent and security deposit equal to one months rent required for move in. Pets allowed with homeowner approval and pet deposit. ** USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS https://showmojo.com/l/1e80287017 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

