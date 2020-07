Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/01/20 Northglenn house - Property Id: 247198



This property is being fully renovated! Two bedrooms up and two bedrooms down, great living area with a huge yard!



Close to everything! Shopping, groceries, restaurants, church Also, direct access onto I 25 less than 15 minutes to downtown Denver.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247198

