1023 West 100th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1023 W. 100th Pl., Northglenn, CO 80260 Available Immediately MAIN LEVEL: Country Kitchen tile flooring Wsliding glass door that opens to large back deck Hardwood floors in Living, hall bedrooms Large Open Living Room 3 bedrooms 2 baths BASEMENT: Carpeted1 bedroom non-conforming Large family room Large utility room Wwasher dryer hook ups and plenty of storage One car garage Fenced backyard Wlarge deck Central Gas HeatingCentral Air Conditioned Newer Windows on main level SCHOOL INFO: Elem: Hillcrest Elementry K-5 Walking Distance MidJr: Silver Hills transportation needed HS: Northglenn High School Walking Distance District Adams County 12 SHOPPING: Mall Grocery access at Huron 104th FREEWAY: Access at 104th to I-25 RENT: $1950 per month One month deposit required Renters pay all utilities No Pets No smoking Application required fee $25 Call Mike for appointment 720-227-9319