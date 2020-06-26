All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:53 AM

1023 West 100th Place

1023 West 100th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1023 West 100th Place, Northglenn, CO 80260
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1023 W. 100th Pl., Northglenn, CO 80260 Available Immediately MAIN LEVEL: Country Kitchen tile flooring Wsliding glass door that opens to large back deck Hardwood floors in Living, hall bedrooms Large Open Living Room 3 bedrooms 2 baths BASEMENT: Carpeted1 bedroom non-conforming Large family room Large utility room Wwasher dryer hook ups and plenty of storage One car garage Fenced backyard Wlarge deck Central Gas HeatingCentral Air Conditioned Newer Windows on main level SCHOOL INFO: Elem: Hillcrest Elementry K-5 Walking Distance MidJr: Silver Hills transportation needed HS: Northglenn High School Walking Distance District Adams County 12 SHOPPING: Mall Grocery access at Huron 104th FREEWAY: Access at 104th to I-25 RENT: $1950 per month One month deposit required Renters pay all utilities No Pets No smoking Application required fee $25 Call Mike for appointment 720-227-9319

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 West 100th Place have any available units?
1023 West 100th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northglenn, CO.
What amenities does 1023 West 100th Place have?
Some of 1023 West 100th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 West 100th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1023 West 100th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 West 100th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1023 West 100th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northglenn.
Does 1023 West 100th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1023 West 100th Place offers parking.
Does 1023 West 100th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 West 100th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 West 100th Place have a pool?
No, 1023 West 100th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1023 West 100th Place have accessible units?
No, 1023 West 100th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 West 100th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 West 100th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 West 100th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 West 100th Place has units with air conditioning.
