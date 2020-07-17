All apartments in Loveland
6444 Black Hills Ave
Last updated July 17 2020

6444 Black Hills Ave

6444 Black Hills Ave · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6444 Black Hills Ave, Loveland, CO 80538
Northwest Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6444 Black Hills Ave · Avail. now

$2,075

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Loveland! -
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in NW Loveland! Located right between Taft Hill Rd and US-287 and close to the Wal-Mart Supercenter and restaurants.

In this home you will enjoy a large Master Suite with en-suite bathroom featuring his-n-hers sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans and central heating and air virtually ensure your comfort all year round! Amazing panoramic front range views from the kitchen and west facing bedroom. There is also an attached over-sized 2-car garage and unfinished basement as well as a laundry room with W/D hookups.

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal. Up to two pets considered (up to 45 lbs) with additional $150 fee, $150 deposit and $35/month pet rent per pet. A written statement is required from applicants/tenants that their dog(s) have not bitten anyone for owners insurance policy, and must provide proof of renter's insurance that would cover any dogs living in the unit. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

Photos are of a similar unit to show general layout. Exact home may differ slightly.

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

(RLNE5874858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 Black Hills Ave have any available units?
6444 Black Hills Ave has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 Black Hills Ave have?
Some of 6444 Black Hills Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 Black Hills Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6444 Black Hills Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 Black Hills Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6444 Black Hills Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6444 Black Hills Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6444 Black Hills Ave offers parking.
Does 6444 Black Hills Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 Black Hills Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 Black Hills Ave have a pool?
No, 6444 Black Hills Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6444 Black Hills Ave have accessible units?
No, 6444 Black Hills Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 Black Hills Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6444 Black Hills Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
