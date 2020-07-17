6444 Black Hills Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Loveland! -

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in NW Loveland! Located right between Taft Hill Rd and US-287 and close to the Wal-Mart Supercenter and restaurants.



In this home you will enjoy a large Master Suite with en-suite bathroom featuring his-n-hers sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans and central heating and air virtually ensure your comfort all year round! Amazing panoramic front range views from the kitchen and west facing bedroom. There is also an attached over-sized 2-car garage and unfinished basement as well as a laundry room with W/D hookups.



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal. Up to two pets considered (up to 45 lbs) with additional $150 fee, $150 deposit and $35/month pet rent per pet. A written statement is required from applicants/tenants that their dog(s) have not bitten anyone for owners insurance policy, and must provide proof of renter's insurance that would cover any dogs living in the unit. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



Photos are of a similar unit to show general layout. Exact home may differ slightly.



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



(RLNE5874858)