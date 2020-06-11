All apartments in Loveland
Find more places like 477 Red Sunset Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
477 Red Sunset Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

477 Red Sunset Pl

477 Red Sunset Place · (303) 246-9577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loveland
See all
Northeast Central Loveland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

477 Red Sunset Place, Loveland, CO 80538
Northeast Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1995 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Loveland Rental - Property Id: 299246

Convenient Quiet location backs to open space, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3-car garage, storage space, friendly neighborhood. Available July 1st. Close to grocery store, restaurants, shops, schools, etc. Has updated hardwood floors, spacious lawn, storage space and pet-friendly. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Contact Jason Morton at jmorton333@gmail.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299246
Property Id 299246

(RLNE5850959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Red Sunset Pl have any available units?
477 Red Sunset Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 Red Sunset Pl have?
Some of 477 Red Sunset Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Red Sunset Pl currently offering any rent specials?
477 Red Sunset Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Red Sunset Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Red Sunset Pl is pet friendly.
Does 477 Red Sunset Pl offer parking?
Yes, 477 Red Sunset Pl does offer parking.
Does 477 Red Sunset Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Red Sunset Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Red Sunset Pl have a pool?
No, 477 Red Sunset Pl does not have a pool.
Does 477 Red Sunset Pl have accessible units?
No, 477 Red Sunset Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Red Sunset Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Red Sunset Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 477 Red Sunset Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537

Similar Pages

Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms
Loveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
Loveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
Mountain View

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity