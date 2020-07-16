Amenities

2129 Tonopas Ct. #106 Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom

*1,424 Square Feet

*12-Month Lease

*Appliances Included: Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

*Washer/Dryer Included

*Window Coverings Included

*Attached One Car Garage with Automatic Opener

*Partially Enclosed Patio

*Unfinished Basement

*Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Separately, HOA Pays Water/Sewer and Trash

*Additional Off Street, Unassigned Parking

*No Recreational/Commercial Vehicles Allowed on Site

*Forced Air Heat, Central A/C

*Please be advised this property is located in a community with a Homeowner's Association. Tenant is responsible for obtaining covenants prior to lease signing and following all covenants upon move-in.

*Section 8 Accepted: No

*Nearest Cross Streets: Glen Isle Dr. and W. 43rd St.

*One Block From to 7-Eleven and Ziggi's Coffee

*Nearby Emerald Glen Natural Area

*Two small dogs under 30 lbs allowed with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Located in Emerald Glen, this spacious 3 bedroom townhome features a one car attached garage, unfinished basement, washer/dryer, central air conditioning, and gas fireplace. Kitchen appliances are also included. The home is a two story with an open floor plan and all exterior maintenance included as well as water and trash included. Tenant pays gas and electric. Two small dogs under 30 lbs allowed with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. RES7120



To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6920



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



