762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage.
See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.net
* 946 SF + 184 SF sunroom = 1130 SF
* Updated kitchen with Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, microwave hood, ceramic floor, glass block splash, dishwasher, sprayer faucet.
* Wood floors throughout (LR/DR/BRs).
* Updated bathroom with designer tile.
* In 2017, fresh exterior paint, updated landscaping. Great yard with mature trees, sprinkler system.
LR/DR 27.5x11.8, wood floors
Kitchen 9.0x13.8, ceramic floor
Sunroom 8.5x23.5, carpet, washer/dryer hookups, 2 doors, 6 windows
NW BR 11.5x10.3, wood floor
NE BR 9.1x10.5, wood floor
S BR / office 8.1x10.6, wood floor
Full bath, 1/2 tiled walls, ceramic floor
Detached garage 13.3x23.3, alley access, opener
Doll house/shed 7.3x6.1
Sorry: No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.
12 month lease.
Only 20-30 mins from Boulder, CO
