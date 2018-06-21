Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage.



See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.net



* 946 SF + 184 SF sunroom = 1130 SF

* Updated kitchen with Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, microwave hood, ceramic floor, glass block splash, dishwasher, sprayer faucet.

* Wood floors throughout (LR/DR/BRs).

* Updated bathroom with designer tile.

* In 2017, fresh exterior paint, updated landscaping. Great yard with mature trees, sprinkler system.



LR/DR 27.5x11.8, wood floors

Kitchen 9.0x13.8, ceramic floor

Sunroom 8.5x23.5, carpet, washer/dryer hookups, 2 doors, 6 windows

NW BR 11.5x10.3, wood floor

NE BR 9.1x10.5, wood floor

S BR / office 8.1x10.6, wood floor

Full bath, 1/2 tiled walls, ceramic floor

Detached garage 13.3x23.3, alley access, opener

Doll house/shed 7.3x6.1



Sorry: No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.



12 month lease.



Only 20-30 mins from Boulder, CO



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

PH 303-776-5156

FX 303-776-7576

rent@alertrealty.net

www.alertrealty.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3776422)