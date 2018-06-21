All apartments in Longmont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

762 Rees Ct

762 Rees Court · (303) 776-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

762 Rees Court, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 762 Rees Ct · Avail. Jul 7

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage.

See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.net

* 946 SF + 184 SF sunroom = 1130 SF
* Updated kitchen with Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, microwave hood, ceramic floor, glass block splash, dishwasher, sprayer faucet.
* Wood floors throughout (LR/DR/BRs).
* Updated bathroom with designer tile.
* In 2017, fresh exterior paint, updated landscaping. Great yard with mature trees, sprinkler system.

LR/DR 27.5x11.8, wood floors
Kitchen 9.0x13.8, ceramic floor
Sunroom 8.5x23.5, carpet, washer/dryer hookups, 2 doors, 6 windows
NW BR 11.5x10.3, wood floor
NE BR 9.1x10.5, wood floor
S BR / office 8.1x10.6, wood floor
Full bath, 1/2 tiled walls, ceramic floor
Detached garage 13.3x23.3, alley access, opener
Doll house/shed 7.3x6.1

Sorry: No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.

12 month lease.

Only 20-30 mins from Boulder, CO

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
PH 303-776-5156
FX 303-776-7576
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3776422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Rees Ct have any available units?
762 Rees Ct has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Rees Ct have?
Some of 762 Rees Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Rees Ct currently offering any rent specials?
762 Rees Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Rees Ct pet-friendly?
No, 762 Rees Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 762 Rees Ct offer parking?
Yes, 762 Rees Ct does offer parking.
Does 762 Rees Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 Rees Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Rees Ct have a pool?
No, 762 Rees Ct does not have a pool.
Does 762 Rees Ct have accessible units?
No, 762 Rees Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Rees Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 Rees Ct has units with dishwashers.
