All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91

1419 Red Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1419 Red Mountain Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 2 story townhome/townhouse, tall vaulted sunny living room with gas log fireplace, patio door to small patio. Bright kitchen with 2 windows, microwave hood and pass through to dining room. Unfinished basement, washer/dryer included but not maintained. 1 car garage with assigned parking for one more. Central air conditioning, 1764sf!

Master bedroom with 2 windows, dual closets and door to shared bathroom. Second bedroom is pink & green but owner willing to repaint to white.

From 9th & Pace, east on 9th, left on Deerwood, left on Red Mountain, second building on right, entrance on west side.

No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.

12 month lease, 6-11 month lease available with an additional $25/mo.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2647138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 have any available units?
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 have?
Some of 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 does offer parking.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 have a pool?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 have accessible units?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College