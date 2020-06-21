Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 2 story townhome/townhouse, tall vaulted sunny living room with gas log fireplace, patio door to small patio. Bright kitchen with 2 windows, microwave hood and pass through to dining room. Unfinished basement, washer/dryer included but not maintained. 1 car garage with assigned parking for one more. Central air conditioning, 1764sf!



Master bedroom with 2 windows, dual closets and door to shared bathroom. Second bedroom is pink & green but owner willing to repaint to white.



From 9th & Pace, east on 9th, left on Deerwood, left on Red Mountain, second building on right, entrance on west side.



No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.



12 month lease, 6-11 month lease available with an additional $25/mo.



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

303-776-5156

www.alertrealty.net

rent@alertrealty.net



No Pets Allowed



