Amenities
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, 2 story townhome/townhouse, tall vaulted sunny living room with gas log fireplace, patio door to small patio. Bright kitchen with 2 windows, microwave hood and pass through to dining room. Unfinished basement, washer/dryer included but not maintained. 1 car garage with assigned parking for one more. Central air conditioning, 1764sf!
Master bedroom with 2 windows, dual closets and door to shared bathroom. Second bedroom is pink & green but owner willing to repaint to white.
From 9th & Pace, east on 9th, left on Deerwood, left on Red Mountain, second building on right, entrance on west side.
No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.
12 month lease, 6-11 month lease available with an additional $25/mo.
Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2647138)