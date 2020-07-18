All apartments in Longmont
1034 Pratt St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1034 Pratt St

1034 Pratt Street · (303) 776-5156
Location

1034 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 Pratt St · Avail. Aug 3

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
1034 Pratt St Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, 1034 Pratt St. Longmont. CO 80501 - 2 BR, 1 bath, charming 1950`s home. wheelchair accessible (Ramps in front and back). NO GARAGE, street parking ONLY, driveway is for the house in the back. Small fenced yard. 728 sf.

Watch YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.be/nnPW79Uxetc

NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.

12 month lease

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3387147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1034 Pratt St have any available units?
1034 Pratt St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
Is 1034 Pratt St currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Pratt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Pratt St pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Pratt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1034 Pratt St offer parking?
No, 1034 Pratt St does not offer parking.
Does 1034 Pratt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Pratt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Pratt St have a pool?
No, 1034 Pratt St does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Pratt St have accessible units?
Yes, 1034 Pratt St has accessible units.
Does 1034 Pratt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Pratt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 Pratt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 Pratt St does not have units with air conditioning.

