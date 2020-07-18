Amenities

1034 Pratt St Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, 1034 Pratt St. Longmont. CO 80501 - 2 BR, 1 bath, charming 1950`s home. wheelchair accessible (Ramps in front and back). NO GARAGE, street parking ONLY, driveway is for the house in the back. Small fenced yard. 728 sf.



Watch YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.be/nnPW79Uxetc



NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.



12 month lease



Alert Realty

1132 Francis St

Longmont, CO 80501

303-776-5156

www.alertrealty.net

rent@alertrealty.net



