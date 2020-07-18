Amenities
1034 Pratt St Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, 1034 Pratt St. Longmont. CO 80501 - 2 BR, 1 bath, charming 1950`s home. wheelchair accessible (Ramps in front and back). NO GARAGE, street parking ONLY, driveway is for the house in the back. Small fenced yard. 728 sf.
Watch YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.be/nnPW79Uxetc
NO PETS, NO HOUSING, NO SMOKING, NO MARIJUANA.
12 month lease
Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
www.alertrealty.net
rent@alertrealty.net
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3387147)