9859 S. Johnson Way

Beautiful executive home in Trailmark for rent! Located C470 and Wadsworth. This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has over 3,176 square feet. Looks like a model. Living rooms has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with spectacular views! Backs up to Jefferson County Open Space with hundreds of acres of walking and biking trails. Trails connects to Deer Creek. The kitchen has upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances. Island in the kitchen. Glass sliding door leads to a huge patio for barbecuing and entertaining. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master suite has a huge walk in closets and 5 piece bath. Basement is completely finished with an additional bedroom, bath, and living room. Spacious and private. Two car attached garage. a/c. Only 10 minutes to neighborhood schools. 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center, 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. and 35 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to Chatfield Reservoir, soccer fields, and parks. Jefferson County Schools: Schaffer Elementary, Deer Creek Middle School, and Chatfield High School. Close to King Soopers, shopping, and stores. 15 minutes to Light Rail at Santa Fe and Mineral. Located on a cul-de-sac. Very private and secluded! For a private showing, please contact agent Eddie at 303-663-0000 office, 303-688-5799 home or 720-838-6714 cell. Immediate occupancy! Won't last long!