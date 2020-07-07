All apartments in Littleton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9859 S. Johnson Way

9859 South Johnson Way · No Longer Available
Location

9859 South Johnson Way, Littleton, CO 80127
Chatfield Bluffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful executive home in Trailmark for rent! Located C470 and Wadsworth. This 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home has over 3,176 square feet. Looks like a model. Living rooms has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with spectacular views! Backs up to Jefferson County Open Space with hundreds of acres of walking and biking trails. Trails connects to Deer Creek. The kitchen has upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances. Island in the kitchen. Glass sliding door leads to a huge patio for barbecuing and entertaining. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master suite has a huge walk in closets and 5 piece bath. Basement is completely finished with an additional bedroom, bath, and living room. Spacious and private. Two car attached garage. a/c. Only 10 minutes to neighborhood schools. 20 minutes to the Denver Tech Center, 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. and 35 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to Chatfield Reservoir, soccer fields, and parks. Jefferson County Schools: Schaffer Elementary, Deer Creek Middle School, and Chatfield High School. Close to King Soopers, shopping, and stores. 15 minutes to Light Rail at Santa Fe and Mineral. Located on a cul-de-sac. Very private and secluded! For a private showing, please contact agent Eddie at 303-663-0000 office, 303-688-5799 home or 720-838-6714 cell. Immediate occupancy! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9859 S. Johnson Way have any available units?
9859 S. Johnson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9859 S. Johnson Way have?
Some of 9859 S. Johnson Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9859 S. Johnson Way currently offering any rent specials?
9859 S. Johnson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9859 S. Johnson Way pet-friendly?
No, 9859 S. Johnson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 9859 S. Johnson Way offer parking?
Yes, 9859 S. Johnson Way offers parking.
Does 9859 S. Johnson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9859 S. Johnson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9859 S. Johnson Way have a pool?
No, 9859 S. Johnson Way does not have a pool.
Does 9859 S. Johnson Way have accessible units?
No, 9859 S. Johnson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9859 S. Johnson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9859 S. Johnson Way has units with dishwashers.
