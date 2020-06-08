679 W. Jamison Cir

Amenities
4 bed / 2 car garage / Close to Lightrail in LITTLETON - 4 beds 2.5 baths 1,858 sqft - This home is located in the Littleton area, close to the Highline canal and not far from the Mineral Light-rail station! Freshly painted throughout! It has AC, washer dryer, all kitchen appliances, a back deck/patio with a small yard and a 2 car Garage! The outside lawn area is cared for by HOA, so no lawn care needed! Just enjoy!
Owner pays: Water and HOA
Tenant pays: Gas/Electric, Internet, Cable, Trash (if not covered by HOA)
Littleton Public School District:
Elementary school: Runyon
Middle school: Goddard
High school: Heritage
School district: Littleton 6
Contact Beacon Property Management to set up a showing - 303-347-0975
Laura - ext 102
Kerri - ext 101
Cameron - ext 106
