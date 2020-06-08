679 W. Jamison Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

4 bed / 2 car garage / Close to Lightrail in LITTLETON - 4 beds 2.5 baths 1,858 sqft - This home is located in the Littleton area, close to the Highline canal and not far from the Mineral Light-rail station! Freshly painted throughout! It has AC, washer dryer, all kitchen appliances, a back deck/patio with a small yard and a 2 car Garage! The outside lawn area is cared for by HOA, so no lawn care needed! Just enjoy!



Owner pays: Water and HOA

Tenant pays: Gas/Electric, Internet, Cable, Trash (if not covered by HOA)



Littleton Public School District:

Elementary school: Runyon

Middle school: Goddard

High school: Heritage

School district: Littleton 6



Contact Beacon Property Management to set up a showing - 303-347-0975

Laura - ext 102

Kerri - ext 101

Cameron - ext 106



(RLNE5228865)