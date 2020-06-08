All apartments in Littleton
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

679 W. Jamison Cir

679 West Jamison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

679 West Jamison Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 bed / 2 car garage / Close to Lightrail in LITTLETON - 4 beds 2.5 baths 1,858 sqft - This home is located in the Littleton area, close to the Highline canal and not far from the Mineral Light-rail station! Freshly painted throughout! It has AC, washer dryer, all kitchen appliances, a back deck/patio with a small yard and a 2 car Garage! The outside lawn area is cared for by HOA, so no lawn care needed! Just enjoy!

Owner pays: Water and HOA
Tenant pays: Gas/Electric, Internet, Cable, Trash (if not covered by HOA)

Littleton Public School District:
Elementary school: Runyon
Middle school: Goddard
High school: Heritage
School district: Littleton 6

Contact Beacon Property Management to set up a showing - 303-347-0975
Laura - ext 102
Kerri - ext 101
Cameron - ext 106

(RLNE5228865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 W. Jamison Cir have any available units?
679 W. Jamison Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 W. Jamison Cir have?
Some of 679 W. Jamison Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 W. Jamison Cir currently offering any rent specials?
679 W. Jamison Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 W. Jamison Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 W. Jamison Cir is pet friendly.
Does 679 W. Jamison Cir offer parking?
Yes, 679 W. Jamison Cir offers parking.
Does 679 W. Jamison Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 W. Jamison Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 W. Jamison Cir have a pool?
No, 679 W. Jamison Cir does not have a pool.
Does 679 W. Jamison Cir have accessible units?
No, 679 W. Jamison Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 679 W. Jamison Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 W. Jamison Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

