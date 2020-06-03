All apartments in Littleton
6294 S. Elati Street

6294 South Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

6294 South Elati Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
3 Bed - 2 Bath Ranch Home Near Old Town Littleton - Close to Ketring Park - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Ranch with a partially finished basement in the Broadmoor neighborhood. The Main Level has Hardwood Floors and Newer Kitchen Appliances, Master Suite with an Attached Bath, Guest Bedroom and Guest Bathroom. This home comes with all the Appliances; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Clothes Washer and Dryer and has Central Heat. Its a great corner lot with lots of parking, a 2 car garage and inground sprinkler system. Enjoy Colorado nights on the patio and covered porch! Nice big back yard! Great location near Ketring Park and Gallup Reservoir.

Pets are accepted per the direction of the owner. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.603.9722 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5347373)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6294 S. Elati Street have any available units?
6294 S. Elati Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6294 S. Elati Street have?
Some of 6294 S. Elati Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6294 S. Elati Street currently offering any rent specials?
6294 S. Elati Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6294 S. Elati Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6294 S. Elati Street is pet friendly.
Does 6294 S. Elati Street offer parking?
Yes, 6294 S. Elati Street offers parking.
Does 6294 S. Elati Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6294 S. Elati Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6294 S. Elati Street have a pool?
No, 6294 S. Elati Street does not have a pool.
Does 6294 S. Elati Street have accessible units?
No, 6294 S. Elati Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6294 S. Elati Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6294 S. Elati Street has units with dishwashers.

