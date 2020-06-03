6294 S. Elati Street

Amenities

3 Bed - 2 Bath Ranch Home Near Old Town Littleton - Close to Ketring Park - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Ranch with a partially finished basement in the Broadmoor neighborhood. The Main Level has Hardwood Floors and Newer Kitchen Appliances, Master Suite with an Attached Bath, Guest Bedroom and Guest Bathroom. This home comes with all the Appliances; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Clothes Washer and Dryer and has Central Heat. Its a great corner lot with lots of parking, a 2 car garage and inground sprinkler system. Enjoy Colorado nights on the patio and covered porch! Nice big back yard! Great location near Ketring Park and Gallup Reservoir.



Pets are accepted per the direction of the owner. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.603.9722 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



