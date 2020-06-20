Amenities
6066 S Sycamore Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath Available July 10th - This home will be available July 10th 2020
Make this bright and cheery ranch style home yours! Light filled kitchen is remodeled complete with stainless appliances. Property will be painted a nice neutral color prior to move in. Gleaming wood floors and warm colors throughout create a lovely, inviting atmosphere. This home is complete with architectural niches and built-ins. Newer windows and tankless water heater and furnace for more energy efficiency.
3 bedrooms share a full bath.
The large yard is perfect for entertaining, kids and pets. Do you like to garden? There are garden beds are already started and just waiting to bloom for you.
All kitchen appliances included
Washer/Dryer included.
Incredible location: close to Old Town Littleton, shopping, dining, trails, Sterne Park & schools
You’ll love this quiet, sleepy neighborhood
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of any kind please
1st and security deposit to move in*
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Lawn maintenance NOT included
Pets may be allowed, please inquire
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.
(RLNE2234786)