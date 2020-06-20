Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6066 S Sycamore Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath Available July 10th - This home will be available July 10th 2020



Make this bright and cheery ranch style home yours! Light filled kitchen is remodeled complete with stainless appliances. Property will be painted a nice neutral color prior to move in. Gleaming wood floors and warm colors throughout create a lovely, inviting atmosphere. This home is complete with architectural niches and built-ins. Newer windows and tankless water heater and furnace for more energy efficiency.

3 bedrooms share a full bath.

The large yard is perfect for entertaining, kids and pets. Do you like to garden? There are garden beds are already started and just waiting to bloom for you.

All kitchen appliances included

Washer/Dryer included.

Incredible location: close to Old Town Littleton, shopping, dining, trails, Sterne Park & schools

You’ll love this quiet, sleepy neighborhood

12 month lease minimum

NO smoking of any kind please

1st and security deposit to move in*

$40 application fee per lease signer

Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Lawn maintenance NOT included

Pets may be allowed, please inquire

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.

Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.



(RLNE2234786)