All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 6066 S Sycamore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
6066 S Sycamore Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6066 S Sycamore Street

6066 South Sycamore Street · (720) 575-2723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Sterne Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6066 South Sycamore Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6066 S Sycamore Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6066 S Sycamore Street Available 07/01/20 Lovely Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath Available July 10th - This home will be available July 10th 2020

Make this bright and cheery ranch style home yours! Light filled kitchen is remodeled complete with stainless appliances. Property will be painted a nice neutral color prior to move in. Gleaming wood floors and warm colors throughout create a lovely, inviting atmosphere. This home is complete with architectural niches and built-ins. Newer windows and tankless water heater and furnace for more energy efficiency.
3 bedrooms share a full bath.
The large yard is perfect for entertaining, kids and pets. Do you like to garden? There are garden beds are already started and just waiting to bloom for you.
All kitchen appliances included
Washer/Dryer included.
Incredible location: close to Old Town Littleton, shopping, dining, trails, Sterne Park & schools
You’ll love this quiet, sleepy neighborhood
12 month lease minimum
NO smoking of any kind please
1st and security deposit to move in*
$40 application fee per lease signer
Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Lawn maintenance NOT included
Pets may be allowed, please inquire
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.

(RLNE2234786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6066 S Sycamore Street have any available units?
6066 S Sycamore Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6066 S Sycamore Street have?
Some of 6066 S Sycamore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6066 S Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
6066 S Sycamore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6066 S Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6066 S Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 6066 S Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 6066 S Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 6066 S Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6066 S Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6066 S Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 6066 S Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 6066 S Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 6066 S Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6066 S Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6066 S Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6066 S Sycamore Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St
Littleton, CO 80120

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity