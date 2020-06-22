1950 W Littleton Boulevard

Amenities

Beautifully finished - 12 foot ceilings throughout - granite kitchen counters, semi-custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Living Room has fireplace. Great Mountain views from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has walk in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Building has underground parking, elevator, on-site fitness room. Includes 1 underground space and 1 storage closet. First floor is offices and floors 2-4 are condominiums. Bus stop in front of building. Short walk to Littleton Light Rail, shops, restaurants and Sterne Park. It sits across from Buck Recreation Center. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted w/$300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd Rent includes Sewer & Trash. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.