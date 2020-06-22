All apartments in Littleton
1950 W Littleton Boulevard
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

1950 W Littleton Boulevard

1950 West Littleton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1950 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Beautifully finished - 12 foot ceilings throughout - granite kitchen counters, semi-custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Living Room has fireplace. Great Mountain views from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has walk in closet and 5 piece master bathroom. Building has underground parking, elevator, on-site fitness room. Includes 1 underground space and 1 storage closet. First floor is offices and floors 2-4 are condominiums. Bus stop in front of building. Short walk to Littleton Light Rail, shops, restaurants and Sterne Park. It sits across from Buck Recreation Center. NO SMOKING. Small dog permitted w/$300 Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd Rent includes Sewer & Trash. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard have any available units?
1950 W Littleton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard have?
Some of 1950 W Littleton Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 W Littleton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1950 W Littleton Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 W Littleton Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 W Littleton Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1950 W Littleton Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 W Littleton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1950 W Littleton Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1950 W Littleton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 W Littleton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 W Littleton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
