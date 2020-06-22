All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 132 West Ida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
132 West Ida Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

132 West Ida Avenue

132 West Ida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

132 West Ida Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Ketring Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy.

This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home. Located on the 1st floor, this unit overlooks the pleasant courtyard that is used by all tenants at The Adria Place. Once inside you are pleasantly welcomed by the bright and roomy kitchen and living area. The Bathroom is large enough for two as the bathtub and toilet are separated by a door from the bathroom vanity. Equipped with a wall A/C unit in the living room and a ceiling fan in the bedroom, you will be able to enjoy the sweltering summer nights cooled off.

Conveniently located across the street from the King Soopers, plus favorite other stores. Littleton Blvd takes you to all the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown Littleton. The Light Rail is three miles away to downtown for work, night life, sporting events, shopping and concerts.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720-458-0227 for more info. Visit www.rently.com to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik!

EMD 2019-1218

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West Ida Avenue have any available units?
132 West Ida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West Ida Avenue have?
Some of 132 West Ida Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West Ida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 West Ida Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West Ida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 West Ida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 132 West Ida Avenue offer parking?
No, 132 West Ida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132 West Ida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 West Ida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West Ida Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 West Ida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 West Ida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 West Ida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West Ida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 West Ida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle
Littleton, CO 80127
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir
Littleton, CO 80123
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80120
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St
Littleton, CO 80120
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs