132 West Ida Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this adorable and spacious remodeled unit in The Adria Place for immediate occupancy.



This charming 1 bedroom unit is the perfect place to call home. Located on the 1st floor, this unit overlooks the pleasant courtyard that is used by all tenants at The Adria Place. Once inside you are pleasantly welcomed by the bright and roomy kitchen and living area. The Bathroom is large enough for two as the bathtub and toilet are separated by a door from the bathroom vanity. Equipped with a wall A/C unit in the living room and a ceiling fan in the bedroom, you will be able to enjoy the sweltering summer nights cooled off.



Conveniently located across the street from the King Soopers, plus favorite other stores. Littleton Blvd takes you to all the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown Littleton. The Light Rail is three miles away to downtown for work, night life, sporting events, shopping and concerts.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720-458-0227 for more info. Visit www.rently.com to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik!



EMD 2019-1218



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.