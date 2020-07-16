All apartments in Larimer County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4354 14th Street SE

4354 14th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

4354 14th St SE, Larimer County, CO 80537
Southeast Loveland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4354 14th Street SE Available 08/17/20 Lovely & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Ranch-Style Home in SE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home
*Located Off of 37th Between Hwy 287 & I-25
*Attached -Car Attached Garage with Automatic Opener
*1952 square feet
*Beautiful Mountain Views
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
*Washer/Dryer Hookups Only
*Window Coverings Included
*Back Patio
*Forced Air Heat
*Central A/C
*Utilities: Gas - Xcel Energy (Tenant Sets Up)
Electric: Poudre Valley REA (Tenant Sets Up)
Water: Little Thompson Water (Tenant Sets Up)
Sewer: Septic System
Trash: Tenant's Choice (Tenant Sets Up)
*Up to Two Pets Allowed with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee per species

Southeast Rural Loveland! Large three bedroom, two 1/2 bath ranch-style home that backs up to farming space for a country living feel! Spacious and well-cared for home offers an open floor plan, living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, finished basement with family room, washer and dryer hook-ups, central A/C and 2-car attached garage. Home is located between Hwy 287 & I-25. Tenant pays all utilities (sewer is on a septic system). Pets allowed with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee per species - max # of pets: 2. Call today for your showing and don't miss out on this great home!

To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-2925.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE5869874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 14th Street SE have any available units?
4354 14th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larimer County, CO.
What amenities does 4354 14th Street SE have?
Some of 4354 14th Street SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 14th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
4354 14th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 14th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 14th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 4354 14th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 4354 14th Street SE offers parking.
Does 4354 14th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4354 14th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 14th Street SE have a pool?
No, 4354 14th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 4354 14th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 4354 14th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 14th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 14th Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4354 14th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4354 14th Street SE has units with air conditioning.
