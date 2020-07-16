All apartments in Larimer County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

417 Loma Linda Drive

417 Loma Linda Drive · (970) 363-6022
Location

417 Loma Linda Drive, Larimer County, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available July 3rd 2020

Small Dog Negotiable

This is a very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. It does have new carpet, paint and kitchen cabinets along with Central A/C. Must See

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Loma Linda Drive have any available units?
417 Loma Linda Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 417 Loma Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Loma Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Loma Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Loma Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 417 Loma Linda Drive offer parking?
No, 417 Loma Linda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 417 Loma Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Loma Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Loma Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Loma Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Loma Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Loma Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Loma Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Loma Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Loma Linda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 Loma Linda Drive has units with air conditioning.
