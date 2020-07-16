417 Loma Linda Drive

Amenities
Available July 3rd 2020
Small Dog Negotiable
This is a very nice 2 bed 1 bath condo. It does have new carpet, paint and kitchen cabinets along with Central A/C. Must See
For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3
$55.00 Application fee per person.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.