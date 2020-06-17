Amenities

2020 S Garfield Ave Available 08/01/20 2020 South Garfield - You'll love this retreat just outside of town. The brick ranch has 4 beds including a master bath and 2 closets. A gallery kitchen with an adjoining sun porch. The house has a 2 car attached garage. This rental also includes the 2 stall working horse barn and fenced pasture area. Pets including 2 horses are allowed, with an additional $700 charge for horses. Call The Source today to check out this great property!



