Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2020 S Garfield Ave

2020 South Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2020 South Garfield Avenue, Larimer County, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Campion

Amenities

2020 S Garfield Ave Available 08/01/20 2020 South Garfield - You'll love this retreat just outside of town. The brick ranch has 4 beds including a master bath and 2 closets. A gallery kitchen with an adjoining sun porch. The house has a 2 car attached garage. This rental also includes the 2 stall working horse barn and fenced pasture area. Pets including 2 horses are allowed, with an additional $700 charge for horses. Call The Source today to check out this great property!

(RLNE5896805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 S Garfield Ave have any available units?
2020 S Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larimer County, CO.
What amenities does 2020 S Garfield Ave have?
Some of 2020 S Garfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 S Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2020 S Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 S Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 S Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2020 S Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2020 S Garfield Ave offers parking.
Does 2020 S Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 S Garfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 S Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2020 S Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2020 S Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2020 S Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 S Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 S Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 S Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 S Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
