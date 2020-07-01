All apartments in Lafayette
984 Milo Cir B
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

984 Milo Cir B

984 Milo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

984 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Perfect for Commuting to Boulder/Broomfield/Denver/Longmont - Lovely town home with carport, wood burning fireplace, dining room area, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! This home features 2 of the bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, half bath, kitchen, huge pantry, dining area and living room on the main level. Basement is finished with bedroom, small bathroom, laundry room and bonus room. Would be great for office, media room, exercise room. This townhouse comes with nice private fenced in area off kitchen, pool access, 1 assigned parking spot plus a carport. Terrific for those that commute to Boulder, Denver, Broomfield, DIA or heading north. Near but not to close to Hwy 287 off South Boulder Rd. No Sec 8, no Smoking or drugs or vaping. 1 yr lease minimum, Sec deposit $2100, any pets will have additional non refundable pet deposit. As a tenant you are responsible for all utilities except trash/snow removal.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5621386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Milo Cir B have any available units?
984 Milo Cir B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 984 Milo Cir B have?
Some of 984 Milo Cir B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Milo Cir B currently offering any rent specials?
984 Milo Cir B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Milo Cir B pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Milo Cir B is pet friendly.
Does 984 Milo Cir B offer parking?
Yes, 984 Milo Cir B offers parking.
Does 984 Milo Cir B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 984 Milo Cir B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Milo Cir B have a pool?
Yes, 984 Milo Cir B has a pool.
Does 984 Milo Cir B have accessible units?
No, 984 Milo Cir B does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Milo Cir B have units with dishwashers?
No, 984 Milo Cir B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 984 Milo Cir B have units with air conditioning?
No, 984 Milo Cir B does not have units with air conditioning.

