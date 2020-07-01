984 Milo Cir B

Amenities

Perfect for Commuting to Boulder/Broomfield/Denver/Longmont - Lovely town home with carport, wood burning fireplace, dining room area, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! This home features 2 of the bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, half bath, kitchen, huge pantry, dining area and living room on the main level. Basement is finished with bedroom, small bathroom, laundry room and bonus room. Would be great for office, media room, exercise room. This townhouse comes with nice private fenced in area off kitchen, pool access, 1 assigned parking spot plus a carport. Terrific for those that commute to Boulder, Denver, Broomfield, DIA or heading north. Near but not to close to Hwy 287 off South Boulder Rd. No Sec 8, no Smoking or drugs or vaping. 1 yr lease minimum, Sec deposit $2100, any pets will have additional non refundable pet deposit. As a tenant you are responsible for all utilities except trash/snow removal.



No Cats Allowed



