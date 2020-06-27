936 Vetch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed/2 bath in Lafayette - Available NOW! - This Beacon Hill tri-level has two upper-level bedrooms facing south with a view of open space and mountains. The front entrance leads into the living room, dining room, kitchen and indoor entrance to the 2-car garage. The lower level has a smaller 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bath, and washer/dryer closet.



The neighborhood is well forested and maintained with a public park on the north edge that has playground equipment.



Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.



