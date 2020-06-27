All apartments in Lafayette
Lafayette, CO
936 Vetch Circle
936 Vetch Circle

936 Vetch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

936 Vetch Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed/2 bath in Lafayette - Available NOW! - This Beacon Hill tri-level has two upper-level bedrooms facing south with a view of open space and mountains. The front entrance leads into the living room, dining room, kitchen and indoor entrance to the 2-car garage. The lower level has a smaller 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bath, and washer/dryer closet.

The neighborhood is well forested and maintained with a public park on the north edge that has playground equipment.

Please contact Fox Property Management to schedule a showing at 720-583-4369.

(RLNE5067304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Vetch Circle have any available units?
936 Vetch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 936 Vetch Circle have?
Some of 936 Vetch Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Vetch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
936 Vetch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Vetch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Vetch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 936 Vetch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 936 Vetch Circle offers parking.
Does 936 Vetch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Vetch Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Vetch Circle have a pool?
No, 936 Vetch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 936 Vetch Circle have accessible units?
No, 936 Vetch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Vetch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Vetch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Vetch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Vetch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
