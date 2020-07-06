All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 731 Julian Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
731 Julian Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 Julian Cir

731 Julian Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

731 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare, beautifully updated corner unit townhome in desirable Waters Edge complex across from Waneka Lake & Park! Enjoy the serene park and the Front Range views every day. Walking distance to parks, trails, restaurants, and shops. Welcome to an impeccably maintained home featuring an open main level layout with Waneka Park views. Wood laminate flooring throughout great room, cozy wood-burning fireplace and walk-out access to fenced patio. Sleek eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, under-mount single bowl sink, quartz countertops and all S.S. appliances. Master suite boasts unobstructed Front Range views and en-suite access to Jack and Jill bath. 12'6" ft vaulted ceilings on both upper-level bedrooms and quartz countertop dual bath vanities. Convenient finished basement with private guest bedroom, rec/family room, and laundry. This wonderful opportunity won't last long...set up your showing today! Small dogs over the age of 1 with pet rent accepted.

Conveniently located between Denver (30 min drive) and Boulder (20 min drive) for a quick commute in either direction.

NO SMOKING. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/731-julian-cir ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Julian Cir have any available units?
731 Julian Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 731 Julian Cir have?
Some of 731 Julian Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Julian Cir currently offering any rent specials?
731 Julian Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Julian Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Julian Cir is pet friendly.
Does 731 Julian Cir offer parking?
No, 731 Julian Cir does not offer parking.
Does 731 Julian Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Julian Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Julian Cir have a pool?
No, 731 Julian Cir does not have a pool.
Does 731 Julian Cir have accessible units?
No, 731 Julian Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Julian Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Julian Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Julian Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Julian Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College