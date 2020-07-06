731 Julian Cir

Amenities

Rare, beautifully updated corner unit townhome in desirable Waters Edge complex across from Waneka Lake & Park! Enjoy the serene park and the Front Range views every day. Walking distance to parks, trails, restaurants, and shops. Welcome to an impeccably maintained home featuring an open main level layout with Waneka Park views. Wood laminate flooring throughout great room, cozy wood-burning fireplace and walk-out access to fenced patio. Sleek eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, under-mount single bowl sink, quartz countertops and all S.S. appliances. Master suite boasts unobstructed Front Range views and en-suite access to Jack and Jill bath. 12'6" ft vaulted ceilings on both upper-level bedrooms and quartz countertop dual bath vanities. Convenient finished basement with private guest bedroom, rec/family room, and laundry. This wonderful opportunity won't last long...set up your showing today! Small dogs over the age of 1 with pet rent accepted.



Conveniently located between Denver (30 min drive) and Boulder (20 min drive) for a quick commute in either direction.



NO SMOKING. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



