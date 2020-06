Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking pool table garage

709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level. Upscale hardwood floors from foyer through the living area provide a rich counterpoint to neutral walls and 11’ ceilings. Sumptuous broadloom carpets and artisan rugs bring softness, color and style to the larger spaces. Spacious kitchen and breakfast bar are set off by quartz countertops and custom cabinets. Main floor master bedroom features ensuite bath and dual walk-in closets. Expansive office space and retreat on lower floor flanked by custom alder wood doors. Stunning rec room with pool table, dining area and opulent wet bar open onto the lower deck and conversation area. Walk out basement. Large composite wood deck offers mountain views and overlooks open space trails. Low maintenance landscaped yard. Tandem 3-car garage. Fast access of E-470 to Denver International Airport, and Hwys. 287 and 36. Boulder County schools among the best in the country! Price is negotiable for a 12 month lease.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5849293)