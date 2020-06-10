Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

500 E Simpson Street, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Amazing Ranch Style Duplex in Old Town Lafayette! - Awesome and Open 2 bedroom/1 bath Ranch style Duplex in walking distance of Downtown Old Town Lafayette! Attached one car garage and driveway! You will love the layout of this home. Wood burning fireplace, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, with tons of counter and cabinet space. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Newer flooring throughout! This home also has a utility room and washer/dryer!



Old Town Lafayette has tons of shops, restaurants, beer gardens, and more!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable with additional references and pet deposit.



(RLNE4569347)