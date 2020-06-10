All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
500 E Simpson Street, Unit B
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

500 E Simpson Street, Unit B

500 E Simpson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 E Simpson St, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
500 E Simpson Street, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Amazing Ranch Style Duplex in Old Town Lafayette! - Awesome and Open 2 bedroom/1 bath Ranch style Duplex in walking distance of Downtown Old Town Lafayette! Attached one car garage and driveway! You will love the layout of this home. Wood burning fireplace, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, with tons of counter and cabinet space. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Newer flooring throughout! This home also has a utility room and washer/dryer!

Old Town Lafayette has tons of shops, restaurants, beer gardens, and more!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable with additional references and pet deposit.

(RLNE4569347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have any available units?
500 E Simpson Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have?
Some of 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
500 E Simpson Street, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 E Simpson Street, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College