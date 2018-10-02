All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 448 Jackson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
448 Jackson Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

448 Jackson Street

448 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

448 Jackson Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely, Coal Creek Village 3 bed/2.5 Bath Home - Available May 3 - Great location in Coal Creek Village's Lafayette neighborhood! Walk to Coal Creek Trail, LaMont Does swimming pool, local parks and easy access to old town Longmont and old town Louisville. Main level boasts an office, bonus room (or 2nd office) & kitchen computer center, family room surround sound and beautiful hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen has double ovens, solid surface kitchen counters and lots of cabinets! Enjoy the high ceilings in the family room that bring in lots of natural light. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, loft & laundry rm. Room to grow in the unfinished basement. Enjoy the saving of Solar! Delightful gardens and trees! Lovely fenced back yard and side house dog run.
This is an excellent location for the commuter with easy access to 287, I36 and I25.
Please contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.
720-583-4369

(RLNE3247498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Jackson Street have any available units?
448 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 448 Jackson Street have?
Some of 448 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
448 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 448 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 448 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 448 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Jackson Street have a pool?
Yes, 448 Jackson Street has a pool.
Does 448 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 448 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Jackson Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College