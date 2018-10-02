448 Jackson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill

Lovely, Coal Creek Village 3 bed/2.5 Bath Home - Available May 3 - Great location in Coal Creek Village's Lafayette neighborhood! Walk to Coal Creek Trail, LaMont Does swimming pool, local parks and easy access to old town Longmont and old town Louisville. Main level boasts an office, bonus room (or 2nd office) & kitchen computer center, family room surround sound and beautiful hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen has double ovens, solid surface kitchen counters and lots of cabinets! Enjoy the high ceilings in the family room that bring in lots of natural light. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, loft & laundry rm. Room to grow in the unfinished basement. Enjoy the saving of Solar! Delightful gardens and trees! Lovely fenced back yard and side house dog run.

This is an excellent location for the commuter with easy access to 287, I36 and I25.

