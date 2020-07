Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

One Bedroom Carriage Home Available in Lafayette - Brand new carriage house 3 blocks West of Old Town Lafayette, in quiet neighborhood. Lots of light, with large windows, skylights and glass block. Top down, bottom blinds give privacy while allowing maximum light. All new appliances. Energy efficient with Mini Splits and On Demand Water Heater. Bamboo flooring. Walk in closet. Minutes walk to shopping, restaurants and trails.



No Pets Allowed



