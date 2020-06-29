345 Whitetail Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Lovely Lafayette Home for Lease! SHORT TERM RENTAL! - Lovely Lafayette Home for Lease! Spacious and Bright! You will love living in this ideal neighborhood in gorgeous Lafayette, Boulder County. Open concept main floor with cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. Large living area with formal dining area, formal living room or study, and large recreation area with gas fireplace. Gourmet eat -in kitchen with kitchen island, lots of cabinet and counter space, double ovens and gas range. Spacious patio for evening entertainment and fenced backyard with mature landscaping. The second floor sleeping rooms have hardwood floors and include a master suite with master bedroom, 5 piece master bathroom and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Unfinished basement is still great for kids play area, work out room, storage and more!

Utility room on the main floor with full size front loading washer and dryer. Attached 3 car ( tandem) garage.

Tenant pays utilities. Pets negotiable. This home is located in the lovely South Pointe community in Lafayette. It is close in distance to Old Town Louisville, Old Town Lafayette, hospitals, schools, transportation and the Coal creek trail system. The community has a pool and a large private park area. Close to 287 and 95th! This is a short term lease from September 2019- April 2020. MUST SEE!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5169465)