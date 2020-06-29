All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

345 Whitetail Circle

345 Whitetail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

345 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Lafayette Home for Lease! SHORT TERM RENTAL! - Lovely Lafayette Home for Lease! Spacious and Bright! You will love living in this ideal neighborhood in gorgeous Lafayette, Boulder County. Open concept main floor with cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. Large living area with formal dining area, formal living room or study, and large recreation area with gas fireplace. Gourmet eat -in kitchen with kitchen island, lots of cabinet and counter space, double ovens and gas range. Spacious patio for evening entertainment and fenced backyard with mature landscaping. The second floor sleeping rooms have hardwood floors and include a master suite with master bedroom, 5 piece master bathroom and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. Unfinished basement is still great for kids play area, work out room, storage and more!
Utility room on the main floor with full size front loading washer and dryer. Attached 3 car ( tandem) garage.
Tenant pays utilities. Pets negotiable. This home is located in the lovely South Pointe community in Lafayette. It is close in distance to Old Town Louisville, Old Town Lafayette, hospitals, schools, transportation and the Coal creek trail system. The community has a pool and a large private park area. Close to 287 and 95th! This is a short term lease from September 2019- April 2020. MUST SEE!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5169465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Whitetail Circle have any available units?
345 Whitetail Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 345 Whitetail Circle have?
Some of 345 Whitetail Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Whitetail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
345 Whitetail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Whitetail Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Whitetail Circle is pet friendly.
Does 345 Whitetail Circle offer parking?
Yes, 345 Whitetail Circle offers parking.
Does 345 Whitetail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Whitetail Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Whitetail Circle have a pool?
Yes, 345 Whitetail Circle has a pool.
Does 345 Whitetail Circle have accessible units?
No, 345 Whitetail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Whitetail Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Whitetail Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Whitetail Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Whitetail Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
