Lafayette, CO
2827 Whitetail Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2827 Whitetail Circle

2827 Whitetail Circle · (303) 736-2757
Location

2827 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2827 Whitetail Circle · Avail. Aug 7

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2827 Whitetail Circle Available 08/07/20 Ranch Style Living in Lafayette! End Unit Townhome on Park, Near Open Space! - Two Bedrooms, 2 full baths on the Main Floor! Third bedroom and third full bath in finished basement with its own, well-lit family room. Master Bedroom on main floor has great views, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. An Ideal LAYOUT! Stunning, quiet ranch townhome with hardwood floors and an attached garage in The Boulders in Lafayette. It is minutes from Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior and the Northwest Parkway, in the Boulder Valley School District.

Enjoy your private patio, the private community pool and a 12 acre park outside your front door, with nearby open space trails. Tennis courts, play grounds, picnic area, soccer field and basketball courts are some of the amenities. New upgrades within the last three years include the furnace, air conditioner, humidifier, refrigerator, dishwasher, hot water heater, and roof. The main level has hardwood floors, a fireplace, and another bedroom and bath. The baths were remodeled in 2018. The finished basement includes another bedroom and bath, plus a spacious living area, with about 600 square feet of storage space in the unfinished side.

Tenant pays for electric and gas utilities. Trash, water, and sewer are included with rent. No Pets. NO Smoking, no growing. THIS HOME IS a MUST SEE!

Watch youtube video through this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbDBUP5dnlU&feature=emb_err_woyt

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4441088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Whitetail Circle have any available units?
2827 Whitetail Circle has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2827 Whitetail Circle have?
Some of 2827 Whitetail Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Whitetail Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Whitetail Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Whitetail Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2827 Whitetail Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 2827 Whitetail Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Whitetail Circle offers parking.
Does 2827 Whitetail Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Whitetail Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Whitetail Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2827 Whitetail Circle has a pool.
Does 2827 Whitetail Circle have accessible units?
No, 2827 Whitetail Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Whitetail Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 Whitetail Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Whitetail Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2827 Whitetail Circle has units with air conditioning.
