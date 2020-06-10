Amenities

2827 Whitetail Circle Available 08/07/20 Ranch Style Living in Lafayette! End Unit Townhome on Park, Near Open Space! - Two Bedrooms, 2 full baths on the Main Floor! Third bedroom and third full bath in finished basement with its own, well-lit family room. Master Bedroom on main floor has great views, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. An Ideal LAYOUT! Stunning, quiet ranch townhome with hardwood floors and an attached garage in The Boulders in Lafayette. It is minutes from Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior and the Northwest Parkway, in the Boulder Valley School District.



Enjoy your private patio, the private community pool and a 12 acre park outside your front door, with nearby open space trails. Tennis courts, play grounds, picnic area, soccer field and basketball courts are some of the amenities. New upgrades within the last three years include the furnace, air conditioner, humidifier, refrigerator, dishwasher, hot water heater, and roof. The main level has hardwood floors, a fireplace, and another bedroom and bath. The baths were remodeled in 2018. The finished basement includes another bedroom and bath, plus a spacious living area, with about 600 square feet of storage space in the unfinished side.



Tenant pays for electric and gas utilities. Trash, water, and sewer are included with rent. No Pets. NO Smoking, no growing. THIS HOME IS a MUST SEE!



Watch youtube video through this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbDBUP5dnlU&feature=emb_err_woyt



No Pets Allowed



