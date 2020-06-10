All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

2518 Concord Circle

2518 Concord Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Concord Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
2518 Concord Circle Available 04/01/20 Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Lafayette! - This charming unfurnished 1,200 sqft. 2 bed/2 bath ranch styled condo is located in the Indian Peaks neighborhood in Lafayette. The end unit includes a gas fireplace in the living area, plenty of natural light, newer appliances and plenty of storage spacethroughout. The home also includesan attached 2 car garage, quaint courtyard and small patio area to enjoy. Please set up a showing to tour today - this won't last long!

(RLNE5612234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Concord Circle have any available units?
2518 Concord Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2518 Concord Circle have?
Some of 2518 Concord Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Concord Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Concord Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Concord Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Concord Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Concord Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Concord Circle offers parking.
Does 2518 Concord Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Concord Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Concord Circle have a pool?
No, 2518 Concord Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Concord Circle have accessible units?
No, 2518 Concord Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Concord Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Concord Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 Concord Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 Concord Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

