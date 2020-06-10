Amenities

2518 Concord Circle Available 04/01/20 Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Lafayette! - This charming unfurnished 1,200 sqft. 2 bed/2 bath ranch styled condo is located in the Indian Peaks neighborhood in Lafayette. The end unit includes a gas fireplace in the living area, plenty of natural light, newer appliances and plenty of storage spacethroughout. The home also includesan attached 2 car garage, quaint courtyard and small patio area to enjoy. Please set up a showing to tour today - this won't last long!



(RLNE5612234)