Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

2402 Concord Cir

2402 Concord Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Concord Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located conveniently off 95th in Lafayette. Both bedrooms are master suites with private baths, walk in closets, and high ceilings. Main floor has additional half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room. Basement is unfinished with washer and dryer. Attached two car garage. Walking distance to City of Lafayette Parks, Open Space, Golf Course (Indian Peaks), YMCA and many great restaurants! Grocery and retail a short drive.

Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent!
Lease through June or July 2021 to start. Set up a showing today!
Centrally located and easy commute to Boulder!

Strict NO PETS in this home. No smoking. No growing. No students.

For application requirements please visit:
http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

For showings or questions please contact:
Sam@dakotamgmt.com
3zero3-621-4694

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Concord Cir have any available units?
2402 Concord Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2402 Concord Cir have?
Some of 2402 Concord Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Concord Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Concord Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Concord Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Concord Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 2402 Concord Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Concord Cir offers parking.
Does 2402 Concord Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 Concord Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Concord Cir have a pool?
No, 2402 Concord Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Concord Cir have accessible units?
No, 2402 Concord Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Concord Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Concord Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Concord Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2402 Concord Cir has units with air conditioning.

