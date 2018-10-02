2402 Concord Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located conveniently off 95th in Lafayette. Both bedrooms are master suites with private baths, walk in closets, and high ceilings. Main floor has additional half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room. Basement is unfinished with washer and dryer. Attached two car garage. Walking distance to City of Lafayette Parks, Open Space, Golf Course (Indian Peaks), YMCA and many great restaurants! Grocery and retail a short drive.



Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent!

Lease through June or July 2021 to start. Set up a showing today!

Centrally located and easy commute to Boulder!



Strict NO PETS in this home. No smoking. No growing. No students.



For application requirements please visit:

http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/



All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



For showings or questions please contact:

Sam@dakotamgmt.com

3zero3-621-4694



